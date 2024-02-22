A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
ElectionLET THE VENGEANCE BEGIN

Judge in Trump civil fraud case denies request to delay $355 million penalty

Barred from operating business in New York for 3years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2024 at 5:48pm
President Donald J. Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(FOX NEWS) – A New York judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud case has denied his legal team’s request to avoid paying a $355 million penalty in the case.

Trump lawyers had asked Judge Arthur Engoron to delay enforcement of the payment by 30 days to allow time for an "orderly post-judgement process."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In an email to the defendants posted Thursday to the court docket, Engoron said they had "failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay."

TRENDING: An unaccountable military made in Biden's image?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Judge in Trump civil fraud case denies request to delay $355 million penalty
American city declares itself LGBT sanctuary
Blue city somehow finds a way to make catching criminals even harder
University police won't bring charges against Riley Gaines' attackers
Left-wing dark money network quietly added a new arm to move millions in anonymous funds
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×