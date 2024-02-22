Judge in Trump civil fraud case denies request to delay $355 million penalty

(FOX NEWS) – A New York judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud case has denied his legal team’s request to avoid paying a $355 million penalty in the case.

Trump lawyers had asked Judge Arthur Engoron to delay enforcement of the payment by 30 days to allow time for an "orderly post-judgement process."

In an email to the defendants posted Thursday to the court docket, Engoron said they had "failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay."

