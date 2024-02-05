King Charles stricken with cancer, commences immediate treatment

King Charles III, who became monarch of United Kingdom in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, has been diagnosed with cancer, and is suspending his duties while he receives immediate treatment.

Buckingham Palace announced: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Joe the Swifty

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

The 75-year-old ruler also apologized for putting off his upcoming engagements.

A spokesman added: 'Regrettably, a number of the King's forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed.

"His Majesty would like to apologize to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence."

Charles' son, Prince Harry, will fly to Britain from his California home where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet, to be with the king.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacted to the news, tweeted: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well. https://t.co/W4qe806gmv — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 5, 2024

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told members of the British Parliament: "I know the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with His Majesty the King following the news announcement this evening.

"Our thoughts are, of course, with His Majesty and his family, and we'd all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery following tonight's news."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!