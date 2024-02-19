A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

Kristen Stewart of 'Twilight' pushes back after backlash over Rolling Stone cover

Actress appeared wearing a leather jacket and jock strap on magazine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2024 at 7:34pm
Kristen Stewart (Video screenshot)

Kristen Stewart

(FOX NEWS) -- "Twilight" actress Kristen Stewart shrugged off any criticism regarding her recent Rolling Stone cover.

Stewart appeared on the March edition of the magazine wearing little more than a leather vest and a jock strap to be portrayed in the "gayest" light possible.

"Now, I want to do the gayest f***ing thing you’ve ever seen in your life. If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a f***ing happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would," she said to the magazine.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump launches official new line of sneakers, and they sell out in one afternoon!
WATCH: Moment 2 teens get in heated exchange before shooting up K.C. Chiefs parade
Three-time World Series champ reportedly attempting MLB comeback in 2024
1968's 'Romeo & Juliet' stars file new suit over underage nude scene
Kristen Stewart of 'Twilight' pushes back after backlash over Rolling Stone cover
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×