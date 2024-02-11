Law catches up with YouTuber accused of recording motorcycle ride going 150 mph

(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas YouTuber accused of recording himself going more than 150 mph on a motorcycle down a Colorado highway has been arrested in his home state, and the extradition process is underway.

Rendon Dietzmann, 32, was arrested Feb. 7 in Denton County, Texas, on Colorado State Patrol's extraditable warrant, the El Paso County District Attorney announced Friday. The process of taking him back to Colorado, for his first court appearance, is in progress.

Denton County Sheriff's Office online arrest records show Dietzmann was charged with assault, which is not one of the charges listed on the warrant for the speeding case from Sept. 28, 2023, when Dietzmann allegedly zoomed between Colorado Springs and the Denver metro area in 20 minutes on Interstate 25 for social media purposes.

