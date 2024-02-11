A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Law catches up with YouTuber accused of recording motorcycle ride going 150 mph

'I like to wheelie ... and go fast'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2024 at 3:28pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas YouTuber accused of recording himself going more than 150 mph on a motorcycle down a Colorado highway has been arrested in his home state, and the extradition process is underway.

Rendon Dietzmann, 32, was arrested Feb. 7 in Denton County, Texas, on Colorado State Patrol's extraditable warrant, the El Paso County District Attorney announced Friday. The process of taking him back to Colorado, for his first court appearance, is in progress.

Denton County Sheriff's Office online arrest records show Dietzmann was charged with assault, which is not one of the charges listed on the warrant for the speeding case from Sept. 28, 2023, when Dietzmann allegedly zoomed between Colorado Springs and the Denver metro area in 20 minutes on Interstate 25 for social media purposes.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







