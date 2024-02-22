Lawsuit demands details of collusion between Willis and White House against Trump

A foundation legal team representing the Just the News publication has sued to uncover the details of any coordination between Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis and the White House in her war on President Donald Trump.

Willis brought a number of organized crime charges against Trump and others for their comments following the 2020 presidential election.

That case already is facing headwinds after one defendant raised the iossue of Willis' close relationship with a lawyer she had hired, at a cost of some $650,000, to develop the case against Trump. That lawyer, Nathan Wade, had no previous RICO experience and the suspicion is that Willis benefited from the tax money she paid to Wade because the two took exotic vacations together.

She also is facing a number of other ethical complainrs.

Just the News explained the foundation with which it ios working "filed a complaint in Fulton County, Georgia, Wednesday requesting the court compel the county’s District Attorney’s Office to comply with an open records request to obtain communications that DA Fani Willis or her office had with the Biden White House."

The legal team is from the America First Legal Foundation.

"AFL is pleased to represent Just the News in this critically important case. Georgia law recognizes that ‘open government is essential to a free, open, and democratic society.’ It encourages public access to government records so citizens may evaluate the efficient and proper functioning of its institutions. Here, there is substantial evidence that the Fulton County District Attorney’s office has ceased to function properly; the requested records must be produced." Reed D. Rubinstein, America First Legal senior vice president, said in a statement.

The complaint developed after the DA's office claimed there were no such records.

Previously, there were reports that Wade, the lawyer Willis hired, and with whom she took vacations, had met with officials in the Biden White House.

Explained John Solomon, chief of Just the News, "Determining whether this local district attorney had any contact with the Biden White House in the Trump prosecution is a matter of public interest regardless of your political stripe. Prosecutions should be free of political influence."

Just the News previously had contacted the office to request records of any meetings or any communications.

In fact, the report confirmed, "On January 25, 2024, in a hearing before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, the DA’s office told the court that it had communicated with the White House in two written letters about 'logistics and procedures.'"

Weeks later, the DA's office c;laimed there were no such records.

Just the News summarized, "Willis has come under scrutiny for her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor which she appointed to handle the election interference case against the former president. One codefendant in the case filed a motion for Willis to be disqualified because of the alleged improper romantic and financial relationship: Wade was paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees and he subsequently paid for himself and Willis to go on vacations, according to the motion."

The report noted that the Biden White House apparently has inserted itself in several of the cases Democrats have developed against President Trump in what appears to be a political agenda to make certain he doesn't win the 2024 election and return to the White House.

