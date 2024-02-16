Legacy media caught 'running cover for Biden's senility'

Legacy media corporations long have worked hard to protect Joe Biden. Remember their decision to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop scandals just before the 2020 election?

Without that active scheme to give Biden a boost among voters, he almost certainly would have lost the race.

Now a report at The Federalist is skewering those same companies as they are interfering in the 2024 election and are "running cover for Biden's senility."

Long have there been instances that give rise to concerns about Biden's mental capabilities. He's called on dead people and recited his conversations with them. He's mixed up names of grandchildren. He's simply wandered into oblivion, verbally, many times. And there have been those times where he simply tries wandering around on stage until he finds a way off. He even did that at the White House, taking off cross-lawn and catching the Secret Service unprepared for his ramble.

The nation has seen him in action, and the report explains that 62% of voters say "Joe Biden not having the necessary mental and physical health" for another term is a major concern they have.

Then just days ago, special counsel Robert Hur finished his investigation of Biden's willful decision to take and keep classified government documents, stashing them in a private office, his home, even an unsecured garage.

He determined there is lots of evidence of that, but said he wouldn't recommend charges because of Biden's mental decline. He said a jury probably would see Biden as an elderly man, he's 81 now, with failing memory.

In response, the report said, NBC quoted "brain experts" who said forgetting names or dates actually "doesn't affect … judgment."

The network even claimed, "There are cognitive benefits that come with growing older. Mental processes like decision-making and judgment can actually improve with age."

Legacy wire service AP said any parent who has called a child by a sibling's name "could empathize" with what The Federalist called Biden's "apparent case of Alzheimer's."

Its headline said, "Verbal gaffe or sign of trouble? Mixing up names like Biden and Trump have done is pretty common."

The Federalist continued, "The Washington Post got experts to say platitudes like 'An older brain is a wiser brain' and 'We should not be prejudiced about age,' as if Biden’s number of years alone — and not his repeated, severe symptoms of cognitive decline — are what worry voters."

NPR excused Biden's failures with "verbal slips happen," and it "trotted out Biden's Democrat allies to say he is 'sharp, he's focused, he's bright.'"

Talk show entertainer Rachel Maddow reach the summit of protection, however, when she claimed Biden's fitness is documented because "he rides a bike."

Of course, in 2022, Biden did take a crash while "riding a bike."

The Federalist explained, "Age may just be a number, but it’s not just about Biden’s age. Anyone who has observed him can tell that the current president is frail, often spatially and mentally confused, prone to the impatient outbursts of an elderly man who has trouble communicating, and carefully controlled by handlers who do their best to keep his flailing public appearances scripted and limited. And while, at four years Biden’s junior, Donald Trump isn’t that much younger, voters see vastly different pictures of energy, wit, and even physical strength in the two men."

The report noted, however, that those same outlets repeatedly have attacked President Trump, including at a time when Democrats were demanding he take a cognitive test, which he did, and aced.

The protect-Biden schemes, the report said are "an example of how corporate media outlets work to control the dialogue about candidates, and therefore, how (or whether) you are informed as a voter."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

