Legendary U.S. sportscaster scorched for branding Trumpers as a 'toxic cult'

He's perhaps the most famous American sportscaster of the last four decades, and now he's being hammered for going nuclear on former President Donald Trump and his supporters, whom he branded as a "toxic cult."

Bob Costas appeared Saturday on CNN's "Smerconish," where he said Trump is "by far the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history. He's only become more disgraceful since 2016 and since 2020."

"He [Trump] is a bubbling cauldron of loathsome traits," Costas told host Michael Smerconish.

"You have to be in the throes of some sort of toxic delusion and in a toxic cult to believe that Donald Trump has ever been, in any sense, emotionally, psychologically, intellectually, or ethically fit to be president of the United States," he said.

"But his supporters are locked in on that."

Liberal Loon Bob Costas Calls anyone who thinks Trump is fit to be President a “Toxic Cult”.. pic.twitter.com/qekZ0jEGrm — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 25, 2024

On Sunday, panelists on "The Big Weekend Show" tore into Costas for his anti-Trump remarks.

"From sports to saying Trump supporters are a cult ... it was a deplorable moment for him,” said Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich.

"74, 75 million people in this country voted for Donald Trump. I'm not sure that's a great look [for Costas],” said radio host Guy Benson, radio host.

Lisa Boothe, another Fox News contributor, said the criticism by Costas would apply to whomever is the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

"Let's say Nikki Haley did get the nomination, but she's not going to. He would be turning the same ire toward her, right? Remember, they called John McCain racist. Mitt Romney was a sexist. Basically, if you're a Republican, you have a target on your back," she said.

"They're going to criticize Donald Trump, but we're seeing, with Joe Biden, a fracturing coalition of the people that propelled him to victory in 2020, saying, 'You know what? We thought that you were going to be better. You weren't.' And now Trump's going in and can easily say, 'Things were good under my watch…' she continued.

The Costas attack got plenty of reaction on X, including:

"Bob Costas used to be great. Covered sports with an intellectual bend & historical knowledge. Became overbearing in his commentary, meandering into condescension & lecture. It's digressed to full-on personal & cultural elitism & disdain. F*** you, Bob."

"Costas has outlived his sell by date."

"It looks like someone photo shopped his mouth."

"Bob needs to retire. Senility hitting him hard. Terrible announcer now."

"FBC."

"Where can I get an application to the cult?"

