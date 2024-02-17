Most lethal sniper in Marine Corps history dead at 75

(NEW YORK POST) – The US Marine Corps’ deadliest sniper, Charles “Chuck” Mawhinney, who went nearly two decades avoiding any recognition for his kill record until it was revealed in a book, has died. Mawhinney died at his home in Baker City, Oregon, on Feb. 12, the Baker City Herald reported. He was 75.

Born in Lakeview, Oregon, Mawhinney began his legendary career in 1967 after he graduated from high school and enlisted in the Marine Corps that year to fight in Vietnam.

Upon joining the service, he attended Scout Sniper School at Camp Pendleton and, following his graduation in April 1968, received orders to South Vietnam on a 16-month rotation, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

