'Liar and rogue bureaucrat': Republicans unload after Mayorkas impeachment

House Republicans took to social media Tuesday evening to celebrate the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

The House of Representatives impeached Mayorkas by a 214-213 vote after agreeing to reconsider the resolution. The House previously voted against taking up the resolution on Feb. 6 after Republican Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado, Tom McClintock of California, Blake Moore of Utah and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin voted “no.”

“Alejandro Mayorkas deserves to be impeached, and Congress has a constitutional obligation to do so,” House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We have impeached Alejandro Mayorkas for failing the American people and putting our country at risk. Now it’s time for the Senate to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/3xhi1dsKg0 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 14, 2024

“The House Committee on Homeland Security’s investigation and subsequent impeachment proceedings demonstrated beyond any doubt that Secretary Mayorkas has willfully and systemically refused to comply with the laws of the United States, and breached the public trust,” Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said in a statement. “As a result, our country has suffered from an unprecedented border crisis that has turned every state into a border state, causing untold suffering in communities across our country. With this vote, Congress has made clear that we will not tolerate such lawlessness.”

The House Homeland Security Committee released draft articles of impeachment in January, which included for “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of the public trust.”

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said in a statement she “voted to impeach Mayorkas for facilitating an invasion at our southern border and intentionally neglecting his most basic duties to protect the homeland and the American people.”

“Mayorkas has released more than 6.2 million illegals into our communities, including terrorists and criminals. Mayorkas has lied, he has violated 10 laws passed by Congress, and he has disregarded his oath to the Constitution,” she continued. “Today, the House of Representatives held this liar and rogue bureaucrat accountable to the American people.”

“When you violate your duty to the American people by knowingly facilitating an invasion, there must be consequences,” Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona posted on X.

Mayorkas has claimed that the border is secure on multiple occasions, despite United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reporting more than 6.6 million encounters since the start of fiscal year 2021.

“House Republicans delivered accountability for the American people today when we impeached Alejandro Mayorkas for his willful and systemic refusal to comply with federal immigration laws and his breach of public trust,” Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York posted on X.

“Secretary Mayorkas failed to uphold his duty to the Constitution,” Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin posted. “He refused to enforce federal immigration laws. He lied to Congress and the American people. And now he is IMPEACHED.”

