Library attacked by community for carrying 'harmful' book opposing trans agenda

(FOX NEWS) – A Maine library faced local backlash for allowing a book that criticizes the child gender transition agenda on the shelves.

The New York Times reported that the Blue Hill Public Library had carried the book "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters," by journalist Abigail Shrier after it was donated in 2021.

"If I’m being totally honest, my heart sank when I saw it," library director Boulet said, though he decided to keep the book with the support of his staff. He explained, "I want the library to be there for everybody, not just people who share my voting record."

