Why I'm a little bit curious about Sunday's Super Bowl

I haven't cares about Super Bowl mania for a number of years.

Why should I? Maybe because the world is basically on fire? Yeah, that's about right. That sums is up.

But this year I'm a little for curious about Brock Purdy, the second-year quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Let me tell you why.

The first thing Brock Purdy said about leading one of the greatest comebacks ever to get a shot at the Super Bowl was, "all glory to God."

That may seem to some to be almost an anachronism.

But, hold on. Not so fast. When asked in an interview, what kept him grounded, the young quarterback said, "I would say my faith. Everything I do is for God, so I don't get wrapped up by saying look I'm playing in the NFL, and I have to hold onto this thing that I do for a job. I just let that go to God."

And than there's this: "Whatever I'm doing, I know what my purpose is, that's in the Lord. That's where my identity is."

And this: "It's my faith in God. That's it."

And: "One if the things I've been reading throughout the season is Mark 8:34. Jesus is telling his disciples if you want to follow me, deny yourself, just take your cross and follow me."

And how about this one: "I've never been the biggest, the fastest, the strongest or any of that. But God's always given me an opportunity whether it's been in high school, college, or obviously, the NFL. All you need is a chance … and trust in Him."

I think this guy is real. Even more important, his FAITH is real. And he understands REPENTANCE, turning away from sin perpetually (Acts 3:26).

In Acts 3:19-26, Peter explains this under the Spirit:

"Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.

"And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you:

"Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.

"For Moses truly said unto the fathers, A prophet shall the Lord your God raise up unto you of your brethren, like unto me; him shall ye hear in all things whatsoever he shall say unto you.

"And it shall come to pass, that every soul, which will not hear that prophet, shall be destroyed from among the people.

"Yea, and all the prophets from Samuel and those that follow after, as many as have spoken, have likewise foretold of these days.

"Ye are the children of the prophets, and of the covenant which God made with our fathers, saying unto Abraham, And in thy seed shall all the kindreds of the earth be blessed.

"Unto you first God, having raised up his Son Jesus, sent him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities."

You think Brock Purdy might be a good influence on some young fans? I do.

