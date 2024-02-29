Little Free Library filled with Christian books torn down by state DOT

(TODD STARNES) – A tiny pop-up library stand about the size of a bird house was removed from a roadway in a rural part of Illinois after a bunch of atheists filed a complaint with the Illinois Dept. of Transportation.

The “Little Free Library” was located at the intersection of Old Route 66 and Livingston County East – an area populated mostly by trees and wildlife. Local residents could either take a book or read a book for free.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation claims a “concerned community member” came across the tiny kiosk in the middle of nowhere and became enraged after discovering the library was filled with “Christian” books.

