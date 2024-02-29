A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

Little Free Library filled with Christian books torn down by state DOT

Atheists filed complaint

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:19pm

(TODD STARNES) – A tiny pop-up library stand about the size of a bird house was removed from a roadway in a rural part of Illinois after a bunch of atheists filed a complaint with the Illinois Dept. of Transportation.

The “Little Free Library” was located at the intersection of Old Route 66 and Livingston County East – an area populated mostly by trees and wildlife. Local residents could either take a book or read a book for free.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation claims a “concerned community member” came across the tiny kiosk in the middle of nowhere and became enraged after discovering the library was filled with “Christian” books.

Read the full story ›

