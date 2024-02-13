'Lousy month': CNBC host breaks down where rising prices are squeezing Americans

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

CNBC Host Steve Liesman explained on Tuesday that multiple sectors experienced price increases in January, hurting Americans’ pocketbooks.

Inflation went down in January year-over-year but exceeded expectations as the consumer price index (CPI), a broad measure of the prices of everyday goods like food and energy, increased 3.1% on an annual basis in January and 0.3% month-over-month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Liesman said medical costs, insurance and food prices went up in January.

TRENDING: 'Got the law wrong': Dershowitz says Biden's 'cognitive skills' meet requirement for charges

WATCH:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating plummeted in December as 68% of Americans disapprove of how he has addressed inflation, according to a Monmouth University poll.

“This issue we talked about at the beginning of the year, price increases, is something that drove inflation this time around,” Liesman said. “A lot of big increases in medical costs … medical care up 0.7, motor vehicle insurance up 1.4, hospitals up as well … You got a little relief from the used car world. You had food prices up. It was just a lousy month when it came to inflation. Of course, real earnings also declined in the month.”

Is inflation causing your family financial pain? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Core CPI, which excludes energy and food, remained high, rising 3.9% year-over-year in January, compared to 3.9% in December. Used car prices decreased by 3.4% in January, according to the BLS data.

The cost of a typical Super Bowl party has soared since Biden took office, with prices increasing for items like snacks and streaming services. The index for food away from home, which includes restaurants, has risen 21.6% since January 2021 and 5.3% year-over-year, according to data from the BLS analyzed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!