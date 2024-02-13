A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Love isn't enough: Massive percentage of couples lack daily intimacy

Being physically intimate with partner has been a low or non-existent priority

WND News Services
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:01pm
(Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- People love to be loved. However, it turns out many people feel they’re coming up short when it comes to intimacy with their partner. According to a new poll, one in seven Americans in serious relationships say their partner doesn’t do enough to show that they desire them.

The survey of 2,000 sexually active adults in committed relationships finds that nearly every respondent says they believe it’s important to show your partner that you love them (97%) and that you want to be intimate with them (96%).

However, nearly one in five people admit that being physically intimate with their partner has been a low or non-existent priority over the past year (18%).

Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
