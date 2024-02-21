MAGA: Make Anoles Great Again!

I'm sure that you're up to speed on the present woes of former President Trump. He was found guilty of business fraud and now it's time for him to pay up. It could be a whopping $400 million with interest thrown in.

But, boy, that sure is good news for America. Maybe we could find a way to use that money to fill a noble need somewhere – you know, like how our government always uses our tax money wisely to protect democracy.

For example, maybe we can use a few $million to buy a nuke for Ukraine or trans-surgeries for needy labradoodles. Or, we can ease the plight of the anole lizards, which face a tragic future due to climate change. If the increasing hurricane wind speed doesn't get them, racisms, wokeism, transphobia, or something else will get them. It's always something, you know?

The Trump money could Make Anoles Great Again.

I did some digging into projects government agencies have taken on in the past, but ceased due to a lack of funds. I found one anole lizard study that unfortunately was discontinued.

Few years ago, The National Science Foundation did an enormously valuable study with the anole lizard. These creatures live in the southern U.S. and Caribbean Islands, but they are in danger of the ferocity of climate change and hurricanes. Researchers spent $75,000 in 2020 to prove that lizards with bigger toes can hold onto a pole in a hurricane better that small-toed lizards.

Scientists placed the lizard on a pole, cranked up a leaf blower and let it rip. The larger-toed lizard could hold on to the pole up to 108 mph until the poor guy had to let go. I figure with the Trump money, we the American people, will be able to equip anole lizards with artificial toes that they could slip on during a hurricane, and BINGO! They can laugh through the storm, safe and secure with Trump Toes.

We could spend thousands of Trump dollars to hire biologists to populate the jungle forest prior to a hurricane, tie their Trump Toes on and make sure they are secure to cling to poles and Make Anole Great Again.

For anoles not so sure-footed, thousands of hurricane shelters worth millions could provide a sanctuary for those who choose to go toeless.

Now that we will have access to Trump millions, it could provide the necessary resources to find the answer to resolve many issues that have been ignored in the life of the anole lizard. I can imagine the following federal departments being established with Trump Money to improve the lives of millions of anoles.

Here are suggestions to be considered. Let the good times roll:

Program No. 1, American Anole Muscle. That would be a $10 million allocation for physical training. The goal is to allow each anole to build upper body strength to withstand category 5 winds.

Program 2 will be known as Hang On Oliver. This would be $15 million assigned to set new standards for anole pole construction with toe holds to allow the anoles to hang on, withstanding 120 mph winds. I use the name Oliver because I see it as an appropriate name for a lizard. I do not mean that as an insult in either direction. I am woke to the dangers of non-inclusion, oh my!

Program 3 will be designated as HELP, which is Handicapped Emergency Life Poles. These poles will be designed for easy access to accommodate anoles challenged by physical shortcomings.

Program 4. This will be a multimillion-dollar, five-year study on alternative pole material to determine the efficiency of steel and titanium poles.

Program 5 centers on the establishment of a network of warning alarms. This $15 million project will determine the efficacy of an audio-alarm hurricane warning system versus a flashing light system. Do anoles respond better to lights or sirens? We will discover the answer and build from there.

Program 6: a multimillion-dollar, five-year study to determine if the anole lizard is a victim of species bigotry or any other prejudicial actions from other jungle creatures such as Squirrel Supremacy or Macaw Mocking.

Thanks to the Trump's fraud convictions, the long tortuous nightmare of the anole nation can soon be history. Ole, Oliver, Ole.

