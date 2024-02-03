Major blue city to provide illegal alien families with pre-paid credit cards

(JUST THE NEWS) – After warning that a surge in illegal arrivals to the Big Apple would "destroy New York City" and blaming the influx for prompting budget cuts, New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams reportedly plans to provide illegal alien families with pre-paid credit cards.

New York City has witnessed the arrival of more than 110,000 illegals over the past year, in part due to Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's policy of bussing new arrivals to sanctuary cities in a bid to highlight the Biden administration's lax approach to border enforcement. Adams's administration has struggled to accommodate the migrants under the city's "right-to-shelter" mandate and has explored a litany of unconventional venues for use as potential temporary housing.

Now, Adams is looking to help the families purchase food and other essential goods by providing them with pre-paid credit cards for use on a select list of products, The New York Post reported. The plan will begin with a $53 million pilot program targeting the migrant residents of the Roosevelt Hotel. Run through Mobility Capital Finance, the pilot plan will provide 500 families with an Immediate Response Card for use on food and infant care supplies.

