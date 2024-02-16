A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith World

Major European nation becomes 1st orthodox Christian country to legalize same-sex marriage

Massive landmark decision

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2024 at 1:31pm

(OANN) – Greece officially becomes the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize gay marriage in the massive landmark decision. A cross-party majority of 176 lawmakers in the 300-seat Parliament voted on Thursday in favor of the bill. 76 rejected the reform, while two others did not vote. 46 were not present for the vote.

The law was drafted by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right government and also had support from four left-leaning parties. With the passing of the law, Greece becomes the 16th country within the European Union and the 35th worldwide to legalize same-sex marriage.

The European country has allowed civil unions for same-sex couples since 2015, but the law did not permit same-sex parents to both claim legal guardianship over their children.

