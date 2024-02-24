A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Majority of Texas Hispanics support building border wall, sending troops to border

Demographic has shifted right over the years, with many becoming Republicans

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 24, 2024 at 5:25pm

(JUST THE NEWS) – A majority of Hispanic Texas voters support Gov. Greg Abbott building a border wall and constructing additional barriers along the Texas-Mexico border, according to a new poll.

Hispanic Republicans are also increasingly running for office and voting in larger margins this primary election than in 2022, according to new exit poll data.

The majority of Hispanic voters, 56%, support Texas building its own border wall and repairing walls or physical barriers at its border with Mexico, according to the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll. By comparison, 34% oppose it.

WND News Services
