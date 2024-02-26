Man dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

(JNS) -- A man has died hours after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The man lit himself on fire about 1 p.m. on Sunday in front of an embassy on the 3500 block of International Drive in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department, which assisted the U.S. Secret Service in responding to the incident.

The police department’s explosive ordnance disposal unit was summoned to examine a “suspicious vehicle that may be connected to the individual,” the department stated. It later said “The suspicious vehicle has been cleared with no hazardous materials found.”

Read the full story ›