Massive percentage of Americans say U.S. is in 'rapid decline'

A vast majority of Americans, some 7 of 10, believe their nation, under Joe Biden's leadership, is in a "rapid decline."

A report from Medium cited the results from polls by Pew Research, Gallup, and Axios-Ipsos Latino to show "a prevailing sense of pessimism among Americans regarding the future of the United States."

For example, Pew's April 2023 survey confirmed 68% of respondents showed "pessimism" about the country, because of Biden's economic practices, the political divisions he's encouraged, and other societal problems.

Biden, of course, was the one who campaigned in 2020 on the premise of eliminating divisions and bringing Americans back together, a campaign statement that apparently was abandoned about the time it was uttered.

TRENDING: 'Bring them home': Pop star wears huge ribbon to Grammys in support of Israeli hostages

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Then, the report said, Gallup in October found only 32% of Americans were satisfied with the way Biden was running the country, a number that was the "lowest satisfaction rating" ever for the pollster.

Then, Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll found 61% of Latinos said they thought they could achieve the American dream through hard work, to the 36% of the general population.

The polls found concerns about income, the nation's economic prospects and its international reputation.

Will America's rapid decline continue if Democrats stay in power? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Under Biden, inflation is costing consumers more than 17% more now for goods than when he took office, inflicting a hit of thousands of dollars a year on ordinary families.

Further interest rates have surged, making auto and home buying more expensive.

The report explained, "A majority of U.S. adults predicted that the U.S. economy in 30 years will be weaker than it is today, and six-in-ten adults believed that the country will be less important in the world in 2050 than it is today. Furthermore, Americans were skeptical about the nation’s ability to ensure racial equality for all people and its capacity to get along with other countries."

Among the respondents, the report said, black and Hispanic adults were optimistic, while "white adults" were not.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!