Mayor tries to pin coed's murder by illegals on – Trump!

A politician in Georgia has brought President Donald Trump into his explanation of the murder of a college coed, allegedly by an illegal alien, and faced immediate backlash with demands that he resign from office.

Catcalls of "liar" and "please stop lying" greeted Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz as he explained his talking points about the tragic death of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus.

Police have alleged it was committed by Venezuelan illegal alien Jose Ibarra.

'Resign!' Athens, Georgia, Mayor Kelly Girtz gets fiercely heckled over Laken Riley murder by illegal alien pic.twitter.com/hCALmkiAW1 — WND News (@worldnetdaily) February 29, 2024

TRENDING: Massive protest vote sucks the wind out of Biden's Michigan primary victory

A report in the Georgia Star News explained Girtz "denied that Athens is a sanctuary city."

He also denied that it does not comply with detainers filed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement that request local law enforcement hold illegal immigrants to be transferred to federal authorities for prosecution or deportation.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is Trump at fault for Laken Riley murder? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He said those words mean "different things to different people depending on the context of the discussion."

The local government, the report said, recently created an 18-page document claiming it is not a sanctuary for illegals. However, "the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department policy requires law enforcement to release illegal immigrants with ICE detainers unless federal law enforcement supplies a warrant. Even then, illegal immigrants will only be held for 48 hours."

Girtz was commenting on a 2019 video which appeared to include a sanctuary declaration.

"You had a president of the United States speaking in the most vile terms about people who were foreign born, and you had that notion metastasizing in places like Charlottesville,” the mayor said.

And he then was interrupted again, with an audience member charging, "This is an invasion."

Police who arrested Ibarra said he entered the U.S. illegally in 2018.

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!