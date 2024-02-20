Mayorkas' crimes against America

The articles of impeachment against Alejandro Mayorkas were approved in the House of Represenatives last week, 214 to 213. But there's not a chance in hell Biden's homeland security secretary will be convicted and lose his job – though it's not because the articles are not totally justified. Neither will Biden be successfully impeached and removed from office, though no president has ever deserved it more.

Never mind what excuses you have heard in Congress for this. It's simple arithmetic. The Democrats will neither impeach nor convict one of their own ever again. It just won't happen. Forget about it. They don't see, hear or speak evil of their own party any more. Only Donald Trump can be impeached, according to Democrats. No Democrat will ever admit that one of their own could be responsible for committing an impeachable offense. It doesn't matter what they do.

However, a reading of the case against Mayorkas, and so for Biden, represents a prima facie action for Congress to act.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Just look at what he did, his offenses against the laws of the land, how he betrayed his country and the expressed will of the people. Following are some of the more egregious articles of impeachment. Read them and weep.

TRENDING: 'Unconscionable': Teachers sue governor for forcing them to lie about kids' genders

Secretary Mayorkas has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the Constitution and the security of the United States. Secretary Mayorkas has violated, and continues to violate, this requirement by failing to maintain operational control of the border and releasing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into the interior of the United States.

Secretary Mayorkas has willfully refused to maintain operational control of the border as required by the Secure Fence Act of 2006. His actions have directly led to an increase in illegal aliens and illegal narcotics, including deadly fentanyl, entering the United States.

The Secure Fence Act of 2006 (Public Law 109–367) requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to take all actions "necessary and appropriate to achieve and maintain operational control over the entire international land and maritime borders of the United States[.]". The Act defines "operational control" as the "prevention of all unlawful entries into the United States, including entries by terrorists, other unlawful aliens, instruments of terrorism, narcotics, and other contraband."

Secretary Mayorkas has willfully violated the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101 et seq.) by releasing illegal aliens into the interior of the United States despite the plain language of the Act, which requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to detain inadmissible aliens arriving into the United States or aliens who are present in the United States without inspection while such aliens are processed under expedited removal or placed in removal proceedings. The Secretary of Homeland Security does not have the option of simply releasing those aliens into the interior of the United States.

Secretary Mayorkas reinstituted the catch and release policies of the Obama administration and has even released inadmissible aliens into the interior of the United States without issuing the aliens notices to appear for immigration proceedings. He is relying on the aliens to report on their own volition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices to be placed into removal proceedings, a practice that violates the law and defies logic and common sense. Department of Homeland Security data show that over 80 percent of these released illegal aliens are failing to report to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.

On March 20, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order, pursuant to sections 362 and 365 of the Public Health Service Act (commonly known as "title 42") (42 U.S.C. 265 and 268), suspending the right to introduce certain persons into the United States from countries where a quarantinable communicable disease exists. This order has been extended multiple times since it was first issued, most recently on August 2, 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this order is necessary "to protect the public health from an increase in the serious danger of the introduction of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) into the [ports of entry] POEs, and the Border Patrol stations between POEs, at or near the United States borders with Canada and Mexico.".

The law requires Border Patrol agents and other U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to enforce the order. Despite this requirement, Secretary Mayorkas has refused to faithfully implement this order, as evidenced by the increasing number of aliens processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection under title 8, United States Code, instead of expelled pursuant to sections 362 and 365 of the Public Health Service Act (commonly known as "title 42") (42 U.S.C. 265 and 268). According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data from February 2021, approximately 26 percent of aliens encountered by the Border Patrol were processed pursuant to such title 8 instead of pursuant to sections 362 and 365 of the Public Health Service Act (commonly known as "title 42") (42 U.S.C. 265 and 268), and in June 2021, nearly 42 percent of aliens encountered by Border Patrol were processed pursuant to such title 8.

If the Secretary of Homeland Security is unable to expel aliens pursuant to sections 362 and 365 of the Public Health Service Act (commonly known as "title 42") (42 U.S.C. 265 and 268), the Secretary should not release aliens into the interior of the United States where they can spread COVID-19. However, instead of detaining aliens as required by law, under Secretary Mayorkas's direction, the Department of Homeland Security has released and transported hundreds of thousands of aliens into the interior of the United States without properly screening the aliens for COVID-19 to ensure that the aliens would not spread COVID-19. In many other cases, aliens known by the Department of Homeland Security to have COVID-19 were released into the interior of the United States. These actions have subjected the American people to unnecessary and avoidable risks and have strained border communities' limited health services and resources.

In failing to use authority under sections 362 and 365 of the Public Health Service Act (commonly known as "title 42") (42 U.S.C. 265 and 268) to the fullest extent possible, and by releasing potentially contagious aliens into the interior of the United States and transporting said aliens throughout the United States, Secretary Mayorkas has placed Department of Homeland Security personnel and the American people at risk. Subjecting Department of Homeland Security personnel and the American people to these risks is unnecessary, avoidable, and a violation of Secretary Mayorkas's duty.

There it is. It's simple. It's uncontentious. It's black and white. We've all seen confirmation of the facts of this case with our own eyes. The truth has been available for three long years. It's come at the toll of some 10 million foreigners from virtually ever country on earth. It was intentional. It was illegal. It was one of the greatest crimes ever perpetrated upon every state in the union. The costs will be high – in crime, in terrorism, in betrayal, in innocent death.

We weren't always this dumb.

Why do we do it?

Cheap labor? Because some of us literally hate our country? Or maybe because you're being trained to accept anything the government does to you.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!