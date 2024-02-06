A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
McDonald's CEO promises 'affordability' amid backlash over $18 Big Mac meal, $6 hash browns

'The battleground is certainly with that low-income consumer'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2024 at 6:28am
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(NEW YORK POST) -- McDonald’s CEO admitted the burger giant’s sales have taken a hit as jacked-up menu prices have turned off core customers — and signaled the chain plans to focus on “affordability” this year.

The Chicago-based fast-food behemoth — which has lately taken heat over a Big Mac combo meal priced at nearly $18 — said its global same-store sales in the latest quarter had grown just 3.4%, falling short of the 4.7% growth Wall Street had expected.

The lackluster quarter — which the company also blamed on conflict in the Middle East that has slammed franchisees overseas — sent McDonald’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange tumbling nearly 4%, to $285.97, at Monday’s close.

Read the full story ›

