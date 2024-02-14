Memo to Democratic Party: Quit abusing Joe Biden

It appears Jill Biden likes being president as much as Joe Biden does. Her attempt to illicit sympathy to deflect Joe's blackout on things such as the date of his son's death demands we forget about the blank spaces that regularly appear as part of the president's persona.

Jill Biden was the one person who knew about, and could have acknowledged, Joe Biden's loss of memory and signs of dementia before 2020. Dementia is unmistakable, as everyone who has lived with an afflicted loved one knows.

More than four years ago, the president displayed egregious signs of dementia so the hierarchy of the Democratic Party decided to severely restrict his public appearances during the campaign. He was derided for conducting the 2020 election campaign from his basement, but it worked. Today, media types are criticizing Democrats for allowing the president to hold an evening press conference.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Fast forward four years, and Jill Biden is at it again, making excuses and conducting a political messaging campaign to hide the truth. The truth is Joe Biden is incapable of being much of anything now. It is not his fault. He does deserve sympathy, kindness and consideration, as he is disconnected from the past and rendered incapable of anticipating the future.

TRENDING: Dems have record of blasting Republicans in their 70s due to age

However, the nation must have a functioning president.

It is doubtful, bordering upon delusional, to think anyone from the Biden Cabinet, or Jill Biden, would be elected president on their own, but that is essentially how the United States of America is being governed. There is a bureaucratic component to this. The Antony Blinkens and Jake Sullivans of this world, along with Biden appointees and family, constitute America's caretaker government.

If Jill Biden were really concerned about her husband, and not power, privately she would be advocating his retirement and working to create a comforting, supportive, peaceful environment for him. Instead, the man is threatened by the truth of it all, and lashes out to defend himself. Anger is one of the dementia's symptoms.

A message to the Democratic Party: quit abusing Biden.

Meanwhile, has anyone noticed concern about nuclear war has crept back into the national dialogue? The Clinton-era drumbeat of "Russia, Russia, Russia" has become a mainstay of Democrat national campaigns and multiple impeachment attempts. When a respected national journalist lands an interview with Vladimir Putin, he is derided for delivering that informative interview to Americans. Apparently, Americans are supposed to blindly hate Russians, but remain entirely ignorant of the Russian positions on international affairs.

Americans need to know what is going on in Russia and China and England and France. Conversation provides the basis for understanding, but Biden engaged Russia in war fought by a proxy, Ukraine. Let's draw a comparison. Russia decides to attack the United States across its southern border, and starts sending weapons and material support to Mexico so Mexico could fight that war.

One can see a parallel in this because California was once Alta California, and Mexican soldiers were at the Alamo. Half of today's western United States was once considered to be the territory of Spain.

The history lesson delivered by Vladimir Putin to Tucker Carlson told a very similar story about the history of Ukraine and Russia.

Problem is, to confront such complex and historical conflicts is beyond the capacity of someone with advanced dementia.

The Democratic Party has control of the presidency until January 2025. In November of 2024, voters are tasked to approve or reject the party's performance. The challenge to Democrats has come early. However, the party apparently is so fearful of the truth it cannot bring itself to make the constitutionally approved transition.

To force the American public to vote for "four more years," knowing Mr. Biden probably does not have four more years, is despicable and politically suicidal.

How do we know Jill Biden's position on the memory issue? She used the Robert Hur report criticism as a fundraising tool to bolster her husband's reelection campaign.

There is something unseemly about that, but it is informative. Fundraising off criticism of one's memory loss indicates Joe Biden will not go quietly, no matter how dysfunctional he becomes. How do the Democrats get rid of him? The answer to that is pure politics.

They will let the Republicans do it for them and then claim the GOP is destroying democracy.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!