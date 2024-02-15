Migrant gang-rape of child in European nation prompts CNN to worry about 'far right'

(MODERNITY) – After a group of migrants gang-raped a 13-year-old girl in Italy, CNN responded by expressing concern about how it might help the “far-right.”

The girl was raped in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania. The seven suspects are all Egyptian migrants and three were under the age of 18.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In reporting the story, CNN’s main focus was to worry about how the incident, which is just “the latest in a string of shocking sexual attacks in the country,” might increase political support for the right-wing.

TRENDING: 'No one should have died': Neighbors say Joel Osteen church shooter should've been 'handled years ago'

Read the full story ›