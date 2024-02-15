A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
INVASION EUROPE

Migrant gang-rape of child in European nation prompts CNN to worry about 'far right'

Term the attack 'cause célèbre' for nation's far-right government

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:28pm

(MODERNITY) – After a group of migrants gang-raped a 13-year-old girl in Italy, CNN responded by expressing concern about how it might help the “far-right.”

The girl was raped in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania. The seven suspects are all Egyptian migrants and three were under the age of 18.

In reporting the story, CNN’s main focus was to worry about how the incident, which is just “the latest in a string of shocking sexual attacks in the country,” might increase political support for the right-wing.

