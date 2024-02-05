A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Mind-boggling': Singer dons pro-Palestinian attire during NHL All-Star Game performance

'This woman has a track record of making dangerous comments to encourage hate against Jews'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 4, 2024 at 8:27pm
(FOX NEWS) -- The NHL has come under fire after singer Kiana Lede wore pro-Palestinian attire while singing the U.S. national anthem at the league’s All-Star Game.

The 26-year-old Los Angeles-based singer was invited by the NHL to perform the national anthem in Toronto for the All-Star Game.

Lede, who is known for supporting the Palestinians amid the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza, wore a cardigan-style sweater that resembled a keffiyeh, which has gained popularity among those who are pro-Palestinian.

Read the full story ›

