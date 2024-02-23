Muslim-heavy swing-stage voters blast Biden over Israel support

Harold Hutchison

Democratic voters ripped President Joe Biden during an MSNBC panel on Thursday over his response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing over 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages. Michigan voters cited Biden’s response to the conflict as reasons they may withhold their vote from him, with one saying he’s willing to make Biden a “one-term president.”

“You cannot keep killing people with our money and just keep thinking that, oh, we are stupid enough to elect you again because we will fall in line, we will forget,” Farah Khan, a co-founder of “Abandon Biden,” told MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian. “How can — like, this is an insult to me as a voter.”

Trump has a four-point lead over Biden in Michigan, according to a EPIC/MRA poll conducted Feb. 13-18.

“You know, it’s like a vaccine,” Khalid Turaani, another co-founder of “Abandon Biden,” told the MSNBC reporter. “I’m willing to take short-term pain for a long-term gain. I’m willing to let go of Joe Biden and oppose Joe Biden, make him a one-term president, punish Joe Biden by making him a one-term president, and pairing his loss with the genocide in Gaza.”

“Why does our democracy, why is having a Trump presidency, more important than those people’s lives? Why is our democracy more important than thousands of men, women and children being killed?” University of Michigan graduate student Annie Wisner asked.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called for people going to the polls in Michigan to “vote uncommitted” in the state primary.

One voter on the panel said there was a way for Biden to earn his vote.

“The straightforward, simple answer for the Biden Administration is, push for a ceasefire, stop aiding Israel in their war crimes, and I guarantee you there are enough people who would be willing to deal with it and vote for the man,” Pontiac City Councilman Mikal Goodman told Vossoughian. “It is, in so many words, insane to me to have the Democratic Party and the Biden Administration sit here and essentially say, ‘If Trump happens, it’s your fault.’”

Trump currently leads Biden by 1.9% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls for a head-to-head matchup, a lead that grows to 4.7% when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included.

