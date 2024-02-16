National Geographic names drag queen as 'Traveler of the Year'

(NATIONAL REVIEW) – National Geographic named environmental activist and drag queen Wyn Wylie — who performs under the name “Pattie Gonia” and — as one of its nine “Travelers of the Year.”

Pattie Gonia is a self-described “intersectional environmentalist, drag queen, and advocate for inclusivity in the outdoors” who works to “uplift LGBTQIA+ people and other underrepresented groups in the outdoors.” The Oregon-based performer has over 600,000 followers on social media.

‘Hi, it’s me, Pattie Gonia, a real-life homosexual,” the activist says in a video for the 2023 North Face “Summer of Pride” campaign. “We are here to invite you to come out… in nature with us!”

