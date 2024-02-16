National medical society axes 90-year-old volunteer over pronouns

(PJ MEDIA) – What do you do if you are a prestigious non-profit that enjoys the support of a 90-year-old woman who has donated the last 60 years of her life to promoting your cause? Well, if she accidentally violates the Sacred Pronoun Policies, you send her packing. That is what the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society did to Fran Itkoff.

After Fran's husband developed MS, he took over a local MS self-help/support group in Long Beach. Fran pitched in to help and kept the group going for 20 years after her husband passed away. In total, she spent more than 60 years volunteering to help people with the disease. She has been honored on multiple occasions by the organization.

Fran was asked to start using her pronouns. She had seen the she/her pronouns at the bottom of some emails accompanying the signature lines. Confused, she asked another person what that meant. She was not sure why the labels were needed. She had always thought in terms of the MS Society being a "whole" organization, and her Long Beach group had always been inclusive. Subsequently, Fran got an email asking her to step down as a volunteer because she did not abide by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Guidelines of the MS Society. The Lakewood/Long Beach self-help group was severed from the society, although the members are free to continue to meet, and Fran and the group's members are welcome to participate in the society's events.

