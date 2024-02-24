A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Native American tribes given power to halt hydropower projects

Many plans take place in water-scarce Southwest

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 24, 2024 at 3:26pm

(OIL PRICE) – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has granted Native American tribes more power to block hydropower projects on their lands if they oppose the plans.

FERC has previously applied the general policy of granting permits to planned hydropower projects even where Tribes have raised issues over the impact of such projects, which require enormous amounts of water in areas such as the Southwest, where water is scarce.

However, FERC denied last week preliminary permit applications for seven pumped storage hydroelectric projects proposed on Navajo Nation land, and said it has recently revised the “general policy of granting permits.”

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







