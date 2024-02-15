A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
NCAA official quits over trans policies that 'discriminate against female student-athletes'

'It's a ruse to say that testosterone suppression, it's a level playing field, so it's not true'

Published February 14, 2024 at 7:28pm
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:28pm
U.S. Air Force Academy's Alex Kuo reaches for a volley during a doubleheader at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 29, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Armstrong)

(CBN NEWS) -- A member of the NCAA Committee on Infractions has reportedly resigned his position over his disagreement with the collegiate sports organization's policy for transgender student-athletes.

The story was first reported by the Washington Examiner after the outlet obtained the resignation letter of William Bock III. Bock, a former general counsel for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, quit his post last week, citing the college sports organization's policy to allow transgender men to compete in women's sports as a primary reason for his separation.

Bock has served as a committee member for the last eight years, the outlet reported, but he could no longer support the NCAA's discrimination against women.

