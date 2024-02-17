A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Netanyahu: Rafah invasion necessary, Hamas demands 'delusional'

IDF strikes central Gaza, arrests over 100 in hospital

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2024 at 3:43pm
Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Courtesy IDF)

Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Courtesy IDF)

(JERUSALEM POST) – Hamas has suspended all Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations until humanitarian aid is brought into the northern part of the Strip.

Hamas’s “delusional" demands are the sticking point in arriving at any deal to secure the release of the hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday night as he explained that progress can occur only when the terror group softens its stance.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Until this moment, until this very moment, Hamas’s demands are delusional,” Netanyahu said. “They mean only one thing: defeat for Israel. Of course, we will not agree to them. But when Hamas drops these delusional demands we can move forward.”

TRENDING: Huge majority of independents pick this candidate if election held 'today'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Netanyahu: Rafah invasion necessary, Hamas demands 'delusional'
Israel behind Iranian gas pipeline explosions, officials claim
Biden planning major weapons transfer to Israel amid cease-fire calls
Professor says 'all hell broke loose' when his study found no racial bias in police shootings
Biden's transgender HHS official says 'climate change' is racist
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×