Netanyahu: Rafah invasion necessary, Hamas demands 'delusional'

(JERUSALEM POST) – Hamas has suspended all Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations until humanitarian aid is brought into the northern part of the Strip.

Hamas’s “delusional" demands are the sticking point in arriving at any deal to secure the release of the hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday night as he explained that progress can occur only when the terror group softens its stance.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Until this moment, until this very moment, Hamas’s demands are delusional,” Netanyahu said. “They mean only one thing: defeat for Israel. Of course, we will not agree to them. But when Hamas drops these delusional demands we can move forward.”

TRENDING: Huge majority of independents pick this candidate if election held 'today'

Read the full story ›