Netanyahu reveals his plans for a post-Hamas Gaza Strip

'The day after Hamas'

Published February 23, 2024 at 6:56pm
(JERUSALEM POST) – The Israeli army will retain securing control of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank once the war is over, and a local Palestinian governance of technocrats will rule the enclave, according to a plan Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented to the security cabinet and which was released to the media early Friday morning.

“It was distributed to the security cabinet members as the basis for discussion on the subject,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The brief document, which dealt only with principled points and was short on concrete details, divided the situation into three periods: immediate, short, and long-term.

