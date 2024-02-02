A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front PageSTANDING HEAD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nikki Haley ripped over investments from China during her terms

Called Communist nation's 'favorite governor'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:27pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina called former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley “China’s favorite governor” during a campaign event on Thursday for former President Donald Trump.

Haley was criticized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida during his presidential campaign over investments from companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in South Carolina when she was governor, saying she was “number one” in terms of receiving CCP investments at the time. Mace took aim at Haley, referencing the Chinese spy balloon shot down on Feb. 4, 2023, by an Air Force F-22 Raptor after it flew near sensitive sites, including Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

TRENDING: Dad sues school over daughter's secret gender transition

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

 

WATCH:

Would Nikki Haley make a good president?

“Nikki Haley is China’s favorite governor,” Mace said. “And in fact, if she had her way, South Carolina would be manufacturing spy balloons right here in our state.”

As governor of South Carolina, Haley praised Chinese companies for investing in South Carolina, including a $300 million investment by a fiberglass manufacturer, according to Fox News. Haley also made extensive efforts in 2014 and 2015 to entice Volvo to build a plant in her state, according to The State, a South Carolina newspaper.

The New York Times noted that Volvo is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, a Chinese holding company, which purchased the Swedish automaker from Ford in 2010.

Haley took aim at DeSantis over his feud with Disney by inviting the entertainment company to move to her home state of South Carolina after DeSantis signed parental rights legislation in March 2022 over the company’s opposition.

Haley did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israeli diplomat's son denied immunity after running into cop with motorcycle
Hamas gives initial approval for Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal
Biden announces oil and asset seizures to fight Iran's Revolutionary Guard
U.S. begins retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria
Dem donors, GOP billionaires, Wall Street execs donating to Nikki Haley
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×