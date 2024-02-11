A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'No science behind that': Top comic 'passionately checkmates 'bleak' worldview within atheism

'Horrible way to go through life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2024 at 3:53pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Comedian Rob Schneider believes having a “foundation in God” can lead to greater happiness and fulfillment — and studies consistently back this assertion.

In addition to revealing “hope and strength” found in faith, Schneider also recently told CBN News he finds the atheistic worldview to be so often devoid of hope.

“This idea that things just blew up and ... the universe is things bumping into things, and expanding, and that we, as human beings, are just this freak ... accident that happened,” he said. “[This idea] that this empathy, and compassion, and love that we feel is just this accident that happened, and there’s no reason for it, and nothing will come of it, and eventually the universe will just be a series of black holes.”

TRENDING: Dems allow in world's criminals, taxpayers provide hotel & meals

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Who is behind 'He Gets Us' Jesus ads? What to know about charity funding Super Bowl spot
WATCH: 'Holy Spirit, take over': 49ers' Brock Purdy shares how he prays during a game
Killer laws: Nearly 20 states weigh legislation to make assisted suicide legal
'No science behind that': Top comic 'passionately checkmates 'bleak' worldview within atheism
Law catches up with YouTuber accused of recording motorcycle ride going 150 mph
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×