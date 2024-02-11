'No science behind that': Top comic 'passionately checkmates 'bleak' worldview within atheism

(FAITHWIRE) -- Comedian Rob Schneider believes having a “foundation in God” can lead to greater happiness and fulfillment — and studies consistently back this assertion.

In addition to revealing “hope and strength” found in faith, Schneider also recently told CBN News he finds the atheistic worldview to be so often devoid of hope.

“This idea that things just blew up and ... the universe is things bumping into things, and expanding, and that we, as human beings, are just this freak ... accident that happened,” he said. “[This idea] that this empathy, and compassion, and love that we feel is just this accident that happened, and there’s no reason for it, and nothing will come of it, and eventually the universe will just be a series of black holes.”

