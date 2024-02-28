A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Noah's Ark controversy: Theologian's Genesis flood claim ignites social media reaction

'All of human beings are in this one portion of the Earth at this point before they had dispersed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2024 at 8:36pm

(Photo by Elias Null on Unsplash)

(FAITHWIRE) -- A theologian who sparked an intense social media debate when he posited the Bible’s Noah’s ark narrative was potentially speaking about a regional — and not a global — flood is now speaking out to offer further context on his theory.

Gavin Ortlund, president of Truth Unites, told CBN News he initially made his argument in a highly watched social media video, explaining his belief the Genesis 6 narrative is “about a regional event that was in a huge area of the Earth, but not all over the globe.”

“I just wanted to help people understand some of the arguments for that view — help people understand that there actually are differences within orthodox Christianity,” Ortlund said. “Historically, a lot of people are not aware of that.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







