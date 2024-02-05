'Let's not argue about stupid things': Bill Maher stuns Trump-hating governor on GOP nomination

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Comedian Bill Maher said former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has no shot of winning the Republican nomination to her top surrogate’s face during Friday’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said former President Donald Trump does not have the nomination locked up yet but Maher and panelist Jessica Tarlov both responded he does. Maher was so confident about this that he offered to make a bet with the governor with 100 to 1 odds.

“All [Trump] cares about securing the nomination,” Sununu asserted.

“He has the nomination,” Tarlov responded.

Sununu said Trump does not and mentioned Nikki Haley is still competing for it.

— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 5, 2024

“Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley 2024. I mean it,” Sununu said, pounding the table.

The four-term governor endorsed Haley a month ahead of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary but she lost to Trump as he won over 50% of the vote.

“Let’s deal in reality,” Maher said. “First of all, Nikki Haley’s not going to be the nominee, it’s going to be Trump. Let’s not argue about stupid things.”

Sununu protested, saying Maher was discounting the voters and that many have still not voted.

“The voters do matter and they’re voting for Trump overwhelmingly,” Maher responded.

“I’ll bet you 100 to 1,” Maher said after Sununu continued to push back. The governor did not say if he would take the bet.

“I’m not saying it’s not a big mountain to climb,” Sununu acknowledged.

