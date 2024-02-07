A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.THEY DRIVE AMONG US
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'It's not my fault the truck don't surf'

New York man arrested after allegedly joyriding in pickup truck in Florida ocean

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2024 at 9:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- A New York man's joyriding trip among the Florida surf was cut short by police after he deliberately circumvented a closed gate to drive onto the beach.

The event, which was caught on camera, captured Jason Brzuszkiewicz, 49, driving his Dodge Ram Pickup truck onto the shore of New Smyrna Beach just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

A press release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that Brzuszkiewicz bypassed the closed beach access gate, which was closed to vehicles due to a high tide and a severe wind.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'It's not my fault the truck don't surf'
It's happening: Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair
Top NFL announcer predicts bad story coming out of Super Bowl: 'It won't stay in Vegas'
'Not a woke company': Trump urges 'second chance' for Bud Light parent
Grandfather, 76, dies after 'firefighters DROP him down a flight of stairs'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×