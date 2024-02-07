'It's not my fault the truck don't surf'

(FOX NEWS) -- A New York man's joyriding trip among the Florida surf was cut short by police after he deliberately circumvented a closed gate to drive onto the beach.

The event, which was caught on camera, captured Jason Brzuszkiewicz, 49, driving his Dodge Ram Pickup truck onto the shore of New Smyrna Beach just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

A press release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that Brzuszkiewicz bypassed the closed beach access gate, which was closed to vehicles due to a high tide and a severe wind.

