Now illegals surging across America's NORTHERN border

The problems facing America because of Joe Biden's deliberate decision to open its borders and allow millions of illegal aliens to enter mostly has focused on the southern boundary with Mexico.

There, illegals from Mexico, and indeed many parts of the world, have arrived. The crowds have included, without doubt, some terrorists.

Yet Biden fights states that want to assemble their own security measures in court.

But now the surge of illegals is being noticed at the northern border too.

That boundary, with Canada, is the longest international boundary in the world, at about 5,500 miles.

For a long time it was considered to be an unprotected border because of the peaceful coexistence of the two nations, and, in fact, there's a "Peace Garden" on the border, part resting in the U.S. state of North Dakota, in honor of that.

Of course, in recent years, 9/11 and the COVID pandemic both have been triggers for border closures and vast law enforcement crackdowns on international travel there.

And now a report from ADNAmerica reveals that illegals crossing that boundary have exploded by 240% in recent days.

"Last year, the northern border of the United States witnessed a surge in illegal crossings, with migrants opting for entry through Canada, according to recent data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection," the report documented.

"In 2023, authorities halted over 12,000 migrants attempting illegal crossings at the Canadian border, marking a 240% increase from the preceding year when 3,579 individuals were apprehended," the report said.

Most of those illegal entries were along a section running from northern New York at into Vermont and New Hampshire.

There, the report said, a social media post by Robert Garcia, the chief patrol agent for the sector, revealed 3,100 individuals from 55 different countries were apprehended.

Garcia called the illegal entries "record-breaking."

The problem seems to stem from the same source, however.

"A significant number of those engaging in illegal crossings are Mexicans who exploit the opportunity to fly to Canada without a visa, also avoiding the presence of cartels in their home countries," the report said.

The report said it's surmised that Mexicans feel there's a higher likelihood of entry success across the northern border.

