It's official: Nikki Haley is the new Liz Cheney

What a loser Nikki Haley has become. And it didn't have to be this way. I wonder how much money the three D's bribed her with – Democrats, the D.C. swamp and the deep state.

Was it cash in offshore accounts? Was it offers to join major boards of directors at Fortune 500 firms after the primary? Was it a book deal with a $10 million advance? Was it a guarantee of $100,000 corporate speeches lined up for the next four years? Did they offer Haley a seat on "The View"? Maybe even her own daytime talk show?

This much I know: Someone gave her one hell of a multimillion-dollar offer that leaves her set for life. Why else would she be so willing to endure such humiliation and futility? Why else would such a smart and talented woman agree to commit career suicide?

Because there's no ifs, ands or buts – Haley's career is finished. As in kaput. As in shambles. As in Charles Manson would have the same odds of winning a GOP race ever again. They both have zero chance.

And when this GOP primary began, Haley had a pretty good resume. South Carolina House of Representatives. Governor. United Nations ambassador. Perhaps the most famous female politician in the GOP. She was a guest on my nationally syndicated radio show two years ago, and she gave one of the best interviews of any guest I've ever had on my show. She was that talented.

Until she decided to backstab President Donald Trump; viciously badmouth Trump; accept tens of millions of dollars in donations from Democrats, RINOs, deep staters and assorted villains with "Trump Derangement Syndrome"; support wasting billions of taxpayer dollars in Ukraine; promote wars all over the globe; defend open borders; and destroy her career by insulting conservative MAGA voters (the base of the GOP).

Now she couldn't get elected dog catcher.

Haley has either been bribed or she is delusional. She may simply suffer from the same mental illness as Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell. She thinks the key to success in the GOP is "in the middle." But there is no middle. Not in the GOP, or the Democratic Party. To be in the middle means you stand for nothing; you make no one happy.

There is only one thing in the middle of the road: ROADKILL.

Delusional fools like Cheney falsely believe there is a voting bloc that likes her and appreciates her standing up to Trump. Wrong. There is no one who likes her. Liz Cheney has a fan club of one – her father, Dick (aptly named).

Why don't RINO Republican traitors like Liz Cheney, Paul Ryan, Jeff Flake, Mitt Romney and a cast of hundreds of others understand that once you backstab Trump and the MAGA movement, you have no audience, no fan club, no voting bloc? You've humiliated yourself. You are alone in the world.

Ninety-nine percent of the GOP base despises you for being a turncoat, and 100% of Democrats hate your guts for ever being a Republican. You've made both sides unhappy. So, now you have no one. Now you're a party of one.

Fighting President Trump is a suicide mission.

The battlefield is littered with the bodies of those who took on that losing battle. Trump has not only destroyed the careers of all the RINOs, but he has single-handedly ended the Bush dynasty, McCain dynasty, Romney dynasty, Clinton dynasty ...

And if Trump wins again in 2024, he has once and for all driven a stake through the heart of the Obama dynasty, too.

That's a lot of famous and powerful trophies hanging on the wall of Trump's study – all of them far more famous and powerful than Nikki Haley. So, what made Haley think she could take down the king when the Bushes, Romneys, McCains, Clintons and Obamas tried and failed? What hubris to think she could slay the greatest fighter of all time.

As of this Saturday (the day of the South Carolina primary), Haley's political career is officially toast. She was foolish enough to stay in the race, with no path to victory, and be humiliated by a landslide defeat in her own state.

I know, I know. Democrat donors have convinced Haley that Trump will be eliminated one way or another – perhaps removed from the ballot, or convicted of crimes, or sent to prison, or left disgraced and bankrupt by Letitia James and Fani Willis.

First of all, that's never going to happen. Trump will be the nominee no matter what happens. This is the will of the people. No one can stop him.

Second, Trump has the best chance of winning the general election out of any Republican in the world – even if he has to campaign from a prison cell.

And why not? Democrats, RINOs like Nikki Haley and the mainstream media would have us believe that feckless old Joe Biden won in 2020 while campaigning from his Delaware basement in a mask and diapers.

But here's where Haley is really disconnected from reality. If for any reason on earth Trump is not the GOP candidate – if, God forbid, he gets hit by a car or, God forbid, the deep state takes him down – the GOP base will still never, never, never, ever vote for Nikki Haley. She stayed in too long; she insulted Trump too much; her brand is now poison in her own party.

Great job, Nikki. I hope whatever gold they gave you, or promised you, is enough to live for the rest of your life. And to live with yourself. Because your political career is now over. Dead and buried. You committed career suicide. And it never had to come to this.

You've become the new Liz Cheney. And that's a tragedy.

