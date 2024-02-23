Pakistan mulls completion of Iran pipeline stalled by U.S. sanctions

(THE CRADLE) – Pakistan is mulling over completing a much-delayed pipeline project with Iran, which has been stalled for years and has failed to move forward due to U.S. sanctions. Islamabad is considering finalizing the first phase of the 80-kilometer pipeline, according to Pakistani news site The Nation.

“Islamabad is contemplating to kick-off construction work on the 80 kilometers portion of Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project … to escape a potential penalty of $18 billion,” the report said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Pakistan will submit an application to seek a waiver of US sanctions for the IP project. Initially, it has been decided that in the first phase of the IP project, work on the 80 km portion from the Pak–Iran border to Gwadar will be started,” a source in the Pakistani energy ministry told the outlet.

TRENDING: 'DENIED': State's anti-gun censorship effort backfires in court

Read the full story ›