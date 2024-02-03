A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CommentarySAUSAGE-MAKING
Pass the border bill without reading it? Hell no!

Sen. Mike Lee has a clear message for 'The Firm' – aka McConnell and Schumer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2024 at 7:06pm
(THE FEDERALIST) -- Yesterday, a reporter standing outside the Senate chamber told me that after four months of secrecy, The Firm™️ plans to release the text of the $106 billion supplemental aid/border-security package — possibly as soon as today.

Wasting no time, she then asked, “If you get the bill by tomorrow, will you be ready to vote on it by Tuesday?”

The words “hell no” escaped my mouth before I could stop them. Those are strong words where I come from. (Sorry, Mom.)

The reporter immediately understood that my frustration was not directed at her. Rather, it was directed at the Law Firm of Schumer & McConnell (The Firm™️), which is perpetually trying to normalize a corrupt approach to legislating, in which The Firm™️:

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
