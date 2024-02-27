It's permissible to hate the Jews – but it's Satan's errand

The chorus of late recording artist Jim Croce's hit song from 1972 titled "You Don't Mess Around With Jim" – "You don't tug on Superman's cape; You don't spit into the wind; You don't pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger; And you don't mess around with Jim" – could be adapted into a cautionary tale for all those foolish enough to attack the Jews, by adding the wording: and "it's a big mistake to unleash an unprovoked attack against Israel."

There are two inescapable givens about which the desert scavengers comprising the collective haters and terrorists committed to destroying Israel should be warned: 1) they risk an inglorious defeat and end of existence; and 2) they are fighting against the unalterable promises of God.

Hatred of the Jews and Israel is permissible if one is so inclined, even though the only reason for hating both is envy of their ability to succeed and thrive. Israel has in its history been guilty of being disobedient to God, as the Old Testament in the Bible points out. But, the guilt of said disobedience does not include being inhumane, godless marauders whose gift to the world around them has been terrorism tracing all the way back to their primary ancestor, which in the case of the Arabs is Ishmael. If anything, the myths told about the pagan goat herder Muhammad are just that, myths and lies. Then again, with a history likes theirs, we can understand why the Arabs would go to such lengths in creating the myth that Muhammad was some sort of godlike figure.

But, specific to the inescapable points I referred to, Israel has defended itself from the beginning of the Word of God. They haven't engaged in unprovoked slaughter. They've lived under the protective promise of God that it would never cease to exist. It matters not if Erebusic progeny of fools and infidels invent reasons to hate Israel.

It's permissible to hate Israel even though the hatred can only be explained as satanic in nature. Israel is the only truly free democracy in the Middle East. And despite the hatred of Israel, it is the only country in the region that embraces and provides for freedom of religion.

Every year since 1949 the number of Muslims welcomed in Israel has increased, even in years that the population census results showed the Jewish growth rate and the Christian population growth rate down. As of Sept. 14, 2023, Israel is 21.1% Muslim and 73.3% Jewish. The most recent numbers available for Christians are from 2022, at which time Christians, including Arab and non-Arab Christians, were 1.9% of Israel's total population.

Go ahead, hate Israel. But, let me know what other Arab countries allow for such freedom.

Turning full circle back to the Jim Croce song – you can invent lies and reasons to hate Israel, but these godless desert scavengers attack Israel at their own peril. Not only do they attack a country and people that is fiercely protective of her people and land; but the marauders are at the same time attacking the promises and the God who made the promises – because they're foolish enough to believe they can destroy Israel. Israel will exist when the heathens are no more.

We know this is satanic because: a) The Word of God tells us that what we're seeing was going to happen; and b) The senseless hatred cannot be defined any other way.

Israel may be hated, but what countries has Israel attacked without provocation? What acts of terrorism has Israel committed? I will agree that I cannot fathom how any Jew can be a liberal, but that's no reason to hate them. It's their right to back the wrong politicians. And, if that hasn't become transpicuously clear since Oct. 7, 2023, I don't know what will remove the scales from their eyes.

Israel has a right to defend herself. They've the right to hunt down those who murder their innocent people in deliberate planned acts of terrorist aggression until the last perpetrator is sent to see their god, complete with honey and virgins.

It's beyond unconscionable to witness a body of terrorist-supporting nations that as a body sits silent as Christians in Africa are being slaughtered and the most evil scum on earth is paid by the Biden administration to develop nuclear programs and finance global terrorism.

There's no valid reason to hate Israel apart from the person(s) spewing the hatred are possessed by Satan. There's no plausible rationale for Israel to retreat from its hunting down of those responsible for committing the greatest act of mass Jewish murder since Hitler. And any person, people, government or global body who claims otherwise has the blood of Israel's people on their conscience.

