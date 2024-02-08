PETA demands '10 Vegan Commandments' be put in public school classrooms

(THE NATIONAL DESK) – The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wants Oklahoma classrooms to display the group's Ten Vegan Commandments.

The organization says it is in response to a bill filed by Oklahoma State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, that would require the Ten Commandments in all classrooms in the state.

PETA sent Rep. Olsen a letter proposing that he file similar legislation to request that public schools display their own version of the Commandments, which encourages people to "lead moral, principled lives and practice nonviolence by ditching meat, eggs, and dairy and otherwise refraining from exploiting or mistreating individuals of any species."

