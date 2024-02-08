A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

PETA demands '10 Vegan Commandments' be put in public school classrooms

Group says posting would encourage people to 'lead moral, principled lives and practice nonviolence'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2024 at 12:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Charlton Heston as Moses holding the Ten Commandments

Charlton Heston as Moses holding the Ten Commandments

(THE NATIONAL DESK) – The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wants Oklahoma classrooms to display the group's Ten Vegan Commandments.

The organization says it is in response to a bill filed by Oklahoma State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, that would require the Ten Commandments in all classrooms in the state.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

PETA sent Rep. Olsen a letter proposing that he file similar legislation to request that public schools display their own version of the Commandments, which encourages people to "lead moral, principled lives and practice nonviolence by ditching meat, eggs, and dairy and otherwise refraining from exploiting or mistreating individuals of any species."

TRENDING: Top jet maker pauses deliveries for dozens of planes due to unveiled issue

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







PETA demands '10 Vegan Commandments' be put in public school classrooms
Taylor Swift sells one of her private jets amid threats to sue college student who tracks her emissions
Family of 9-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan accused of blackface sues Deadspin for defamation
Charity claims British countryside is 'racist colonial space'
'Truthful therapist' warns parents they cannot trust mental health professionals on transgenderism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×