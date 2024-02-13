A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Poll: Massive percentage of U.S. Jews feel less safe since Oct. 7

'No one should be fearful of being targeted or harassed for being Jewish when walking down the street'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2024 at 1:26pm
A guest listens during a Hanukkah menorah lighting event Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

(JNS) -- More than three-quarters of U.S. Jews report feeling less safe as Jews in the United States after Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel, according to the American Jewish Committee’s 2023 survey of antisemitism in America.

The AJC began polling American Jews on Oct. 5, but after Oct. 7, the nonprofit opted to pause its questionnaire. It relaunched on Oct. 17, conducting surveys until Nov. 21.

The AJC released the survey, which it has conducted of Jews since 2019, and of Jews and the general public in parallel since 2020. It released the latest survey of 1,528 Jewish American adults on Tuesday.

