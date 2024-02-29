A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Pope Francis taken to hospital after suffering from the flu

Pontiff returned home after having canceled a few appointments

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:25pm
Pope Francis

Pope Francis

(NBC NEWS) – Pope Francis, who has been suffering from the flu, was taken to a hospital in central Rome after the papal audience Wednesday, the Vatican said. The Vatican did not immediately comment on his condition.

The 87-year-old pontiff was seen arriving at Italian capital's Gemelli Hospital on Tiber Island in a small white Fiat 500 and leaving again under escort in the same car after a short period, the ANSA news agency reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"After the general audience Pope Francis went to the Gemelli Isola Tiberina Hospital for some diagnostic tests," the Vatican said in a statement. "At the end he returned to the Vatican."

TRENDING: Americans are now most concerned about immigration insanity

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pope Francis taken to hospital after suffering from the flu
Little Free Library filled with Christian books torn down by state DOT
Government proposes banning silent prayer outside abortion centers
Texts show key witness in Fani Willis hearing confirming details of affair
Inflation stays hot, reaches 18% under Joe Biden's policies
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×