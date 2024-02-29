Pope Francis taken to hospital after suffering from the flu

(NBC NEWS) – Pope Francis, who has been suffering from the flu, was taken to a hospital in central Rome after the papal audience Wednesday, the Vatican said. The Vatican did not immediately comment on his condition.

The 87-year-old pontiff was seen arriving at Italian capital's Gemelli Hospital on Tiber Island in a small white Fiat 500 and leaving again under escort in the same car after a short period, the ANSA news agency reported.

"After the general audience Pope Francis went to the Gemelli Isola Tiberina Hospital for some diagnostic tests," the Vatican said in a statement. "At the end he returned to the Vatican."

