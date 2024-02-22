Priest arrested for 'selling Viagra'

(BBC) – A priest in Spain has been arrested for allegedly running a Viagra trafficking operation from his home. The unnamed clergyman was detained alongside another man on suspicion of selling the medication, as well as "other powerful aphrodisiac substances", according to El Pais.

He was arrested in Spain's western Extremadura region and has appeared in court charged with a criminal offence. The priest's lawyer told local media the allegations were unfounded.

According to Spanish news outlets, his arrest in the town of Don Benito followed a months-long investigation into the alleged sale of controlled substances by the priest and a second man.

