A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE

Priest arrested for 'selling Viagra'

Allegedly running trafficking operation for medication from his home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:23pm

(BBC) – A priest in Spain has been arrested for allegedly running a Viagra trafficking operation from his home. The unnamed clergyman was detained alongside another man on suspicion of selling the medication, as well as "other powerful aphrodisiac substances", according to El Pais.

He was arrested in Spain's western Extremadura region and has appeared in court charged with a criminal offence. The priest's lawyer told local media the allegations were unfounded.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to Spanish news outlets, his arrest in the town of Don Benito followed a months-long investigation into the alleged sale of controlled substances by the priest and a second man.

TRENDING: Abraham Lincoln pardoned Biden's great-great-grandfather: Report

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Priest arrested for 'selling Viagra'
Google's new 'woke' AI likens China's human rights record to that of the U.S.
The man who flew more than 300 miles for 1 last bite of this cake
Court says plan to allow non-citizens to vote is unconstitutional
Fisherman's crappie record removed after steel weights found in fish's stomach
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×