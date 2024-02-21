Pro-life diaper company pushes major U.S. city to 'make more babies'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Mary Margaret Olohan

The Daily Signal

FIRST ON THE DAILY SIGNAL—Pro-life diaper company EveryLife is launching a campaign message Wednesday to those in Atlanta through a towering billboard that reads “Make more babies.”

EveryLife, which describes itself as “America’s leading pro-life diaper company,” is pairing the billboard message with a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, that reads, “Having children is saving the world.”

The company also plans to host an “Atlanta Diaper Drive” and give away more than 20,000 diapers to needy families on Wednesday.

The effort is part of EveryLife’s “Make More Babies” campaign and is tied to the upcoming Georgia March for Life, which will take place Thursday in Atlanta. Speakers at the state march will include Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, and pro-life activist Alveda King, niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Georgia is a very pro-life state, where state laws protect unborn babies from abortions after six weeks. Women who wish to abort their unborn baby must wait 24 hours after they have received counseling, and parental notice is required for a minor girl to be able to obtain an abortion, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute.

Having children is saving the world — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2023

EveryLife’s Georgia campaign follows the company’s efforts in Times Square in New York City, where EveryLife similarly advertised the Musk post as well as an ad “sounding the alarm” on the importance of children as hope for humanity.

“There’s a profound need for more children in the world, and EveryLife is here to take a bold stance that we disagree with population control ideologies,” EveryLife co-founder and President Sarah Gabel Seifert told Fox News Digital in January.

We’re sounding the alarm and ready to challenge prevailing narratives that devalue life. Children are our greatest blessing – a gift. They are our future – and the collective hope of humanity relies upon their existence and growth. Make More Babies Join the movement at… pic.twitter.com/K2ySLU1vnC — EveryLife (@everylife) January 17, 2024

Seifert’s husband, Michael Seifert, is the founder and CEO of PublicSq, an app and a website “that connects patriotic Americans to high-quality businesses that share their values, both online and in their local communities,” according to a company press release.

In June, Michael Seifert told The Daily Signal that he was offering his employees a $5,000 “baby bonus” to help sustain their families as a response to woke corporations incentivizing employees’ abortions.

He said he got the idea after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 and witnessed major companies making “impassioned petitions to pay for their employees’ abortions.”

“I was shocked by that, because it’s an immoral and egregious act for an employer to pay for an employee to terminate their children,” he told The Daily Signal in June. “That’s my opinion. But on top of that, it was also a very blatantly obvious move for just more productivity out of their employees. And it was a stifling of [employees’] potential desires to have families.”

At PublicSq, Seifert said, the company is only as strong as the families that have built it.

“I’ve been saying that for the past few months,” he explained. “And we thought, as we near the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v Wade, it would be a great idea to remind our community and our growing employee base that we are truly a company and a movement that is pro-family. And in order to do that, we wanted to put our money where our mouth was.”

