Pro-Palestinian protester punches cop after crashing Dem senator's fundraiser

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

A pro-Palestinian protester assaulted a police officer during a private fundraiser event for Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Monday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters on Sunday crashed a birthday fundraiser in Milwaukee for Baldwin, who is seeking reelection this year, according to the Sentinel. One protester who had a bullhorn and was shouting criticisms at Baldwin got into a physical altercation with a police officer who arrived on the scene.

TRENDING: 'Worst parental nightmare': These states now magnets for runaway kids seeking trans treatments

The protester challenged the officer about his ethnicity, according to the Sentinel. After the officer told the protester he was Palestinian, she declared he was serving the wrong cause and punched him.

“Striking a police officer is never acceptable,” Andrew Mamo, a spokesman for Baldwin, told the Sentinel. “On Sunday, a group of protesters barged into an event they were not invited to. They were asked to leave and refused. Police were called. The protesters were removed and the event proceeded as planned.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The officer was not seriously injured in the attack, according to the Sentinel. Baldwin’s office said she is in contact with the Milwaukee police department regarding the officer’s status and plans to call him directly the next day he is on duty.

It isn’t clear whether the protester was arrested, or whether charges have been referred to the district attorney’s office, according to the Sentinel.

“The safety of our officers is a priority for the Milwaukee Police Department,” the agency said in a statement, according to the Sentinel. “While MPD is committed to transparency, we are unable to provide information at this time, as this recent incident is under an active investigation.”

Palestinian protesters have confronted several Democratic lawmakers and officials since Israel launched its counteroffensive against Hamas in Gaza on Oct. 7. Hamas attacked Israel on that date and killed over 1,200 civilians.

Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry estimates that more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, according to The Associated Press, though that number does not discriminate between militants and civilians. The Health Ministry has been criticized for providing false or unreliable information.

President Joe Biden has held a number of speeches where pro-Palestinian protesters burst in and disrupted his events, calling on him to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Biden is bleeding support among his voting base — specifically Muslims and young people — over his continued support for Israel’s war efforts.

Baldwin and the Milwaukee police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!