Prof accused of bestiality hit with new charges for lewd acts with shocking items

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

A former Pennsylvania State University professor arrested in a bestiality case last year is facing more charges after new video emerged of him allegedly inserting a tree branch and lollipop into his anus in public areas, according to Onward State.

Themis Matsoukas, a chemical engineering professor at Penn State, is facing additional charges of indecent exposure, criminal trespassing, burglary and disorderly conduct after the new video emerged as a result of the investigation, according to Fox 43. New videos emerged Monday allegedly showing Matsoukas engaging in acts previously not revealed, including him climbing nude and masturbating and defecating in public areas of Rothrock State Forest in Pennsylvania, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) affidavit reviewed by student blog Onward State.

TRENDING: Judge: Fani Willis' disqualification 'possible' given evidence from Trump co-defendant

Nearly 55 videos allegedly recorded by Matsoukas were found during a review of the contents of his iPad after his arrest, the affidavit reviewed by Onward State showed.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Matsoukas is allegedly seen masturbating on a picnic table, in a lake, on DCNR vehicles and on a picnic table and porches, according to Onward State. He was also allegedly shown inserting a tree branch, a lollipop, and the control handle of a DCNR John Deere vehicle up his butt.

The DCNR began investigating Matsoukas in April of last year when a trail camera for catching thieves captured images of an unidentified man, later revealed to be Matsoukas, allegedly engaging in lewd acts around the parking lot of a trail in Pennsylvania. The video footage allegedly showed Matsoukas engaging in sexual acts with a dog and trying to record the encounter with a tablet.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Matsoukas’ home and found an iPad, backpack, ski mask, watch and boots, which matched the items observed in video footage of the alleged lewd acts near the trail. A dog matching the characteristics of the animal seen in the videos was also found in the home.

Matsoukas told investigators searching his home he performed the acts to “blow off steam” and begged police to shoot him, according to the New York Post.

“I’m done, I’m dead, you don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam,” he said, according to the Post. “What do I have to do to get you to shoot me? I need to die.”

Matsoukas was already facing several charges, including lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal and animal cruelty. He was put on leave by Penn State after his arrest in June of last year, according to Onward State.

Matsoukas and Penn State did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!